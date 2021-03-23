India Total Active COVID-19 Caseload Stands At 3.45 Lakh

India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,11,81,253 today. The national Recovery Rate is 95.67%. 29,785 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

Six States- Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu- are reporting a surge in daily new cases. They together account for 80.90% of the new cases (40,715) reported in last 24 hours. Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 24,645 (60.53%). It is followed by Punjab with 2,299 while Gujarat reported 1,640 new cases.

India's total Active Caseload is rising after touching its lowest mark in mid-February. It stands at 3.45 lakh (3,45,377) today. A net incline of 10,731 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours. Three states, Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab, account for 75.15% of total active cases in the country. Maharashtra alone accounts for 62.71% of the total active cases in the country.

The Doubling Time has decreased from 504.4 on 1st March, 2021 to 202.3 on 23rd March, 2021. Over 4.8 cr (4,84,94,594) vaccine doses have been administered through 7,84,612 sessions, as per the provisional report. The 1st dose administration has crossed 4 cr mark as on date (4,06,31,153).

