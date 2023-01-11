Indian Economy To Expand At 6.6% Next Year Says World Bank

India's economic growth is projected to slow, to 6.6 percent in FY2023-24 from 6.9 percent in previous year, the World Bank stated in a latest update.

It noted that in India, growth expanded by 9.7 percent on an annual basis in the first half of fiscal year 2022/23 (April-March), reflecting strong private consumption and fixed investment growth.

