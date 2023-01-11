JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Economy » News

Atul Auto subsidiary introduces electric 3-wheelers at Auto Expo 2023
Business Standard

Indian Economy To Expand At 6.6% Next Year Says World Bank

Capital Market 

India's economic growth is projected to slow, to 6.6 percent in FY2023-24 from 6.9 percent in previous year, the World Bank stated in a latest update.

It noted that in India, growth expanded by 9.7 percent on an annual basis in the first half of fiscal year 2022/23 (April-March), reflecting strong private consumption and fixed investment growth.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 12:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU