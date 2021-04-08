India's Auto Registrations Rise 10% In March Compared To February

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) today released Monthly Vehicle Registration Data for March 21. March Auto Registrations continued to fall, sliding by 28.64% year on year (YoY) but recorded a rise of 10.05% month on month (MoM). Tractors and Passenger Vehicles registrations grew 29.21% and 28.39% YoY though the spurt was on a low base.

On YoY basis, 2 wheelers, 3 wheelers and commercial vehicles registrations fell by 35.26%, 50.72% and 42.20% respectively. On MoM basis 2 wheelers, 3 wheelers, commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles and tractors registrations grew by 9.54%, 14.15%, 14,15%, 10,11% and 12.60% respectively. There was no significant change in Dealer inventory days as PV & 2W inventory remained in the range of 10-15 and 30-35 days. FADA noted that the second wave of Covid is not only spreading faster but is also trying to destabilize the growth which India has been able to achieve in last few months.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)