India To Have Adequate Amount Of Vaccines From August Onwards: Amitabh Kant

Mr Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog said that the second wave has been more catastrophic than the first one and it overwhelmed the health system for a while. The government has taken a series of measures since then and there has been a steady decline in the number of active cases. "There has been further ramping up of the vaccination drive and the private sector has played a very pivotal role in managing the pandemic and has complimented the efforts of the government in a significant way," he added.

Mr Kant applauded the role of the private sector in the overall vaccination drive. "There may be a slight demand-supply imbalance in vaccination during June-July but from August onwards there will be an adequate amount of vaccines available. From then on, we should be able to vaccinate everybody in India properly and that should help us," he added.

Mr Kant further said that all of us need to be responsible to save ourselves from a third wave because if the third wave happens, then the children and people in rural areas will get impacted. "We need to build up both hospital infrastructure and human resources. We need to ensure ICU facility at the grassroot level. This is also an opportunity for the private sector to come forward," he added.

Mr Kant emphasized the need to build up a model of private public-partnership in which government acts as a facilitator and the private sector comes forward. This is an opportunity to create the infrastructure in the rural areas and in tier-2,3 cities. The private sector, he said came forward in bolstering the supply chain, supplementing oxygen capabilities, ramping up of medical infrastructure and providing oxygen concentrators and technical assistance to several government agencies.

Mr Kant also said that sectors like Tourism and Aviation are badly hit and would need the government support. "We should be as innovative as possible and support our industries both on the monetary as well as the fiscal side," he added.

