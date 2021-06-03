India's Sustainable Development Goals Score improves By 6 Points In 2020-21

-
ALSO READ
NITI Aayog to Launch Second Edition of India Innovation Index 2020 Tomorrow
ADB, EIB join forces to protect oceans, support blue economy
India's EV Financing Industry Projected To Be Worth Rs 3.7 Lakh Crore In 2030 Says NITI Aayog
Hero MotoCorp to conserve Aravali Biodiversity Park, Gurugram
Tata Communications launches 'School of Hope and Empowerment'
-
The third edition of the SDG India Index and Dashboard 2020-21 was released by NITI Aayog today. Since its inaugural launch in 2018, the index has been comprehensively documenting and ranking the progress made by States and Union Territories towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals or SDG.
The country's overall SDG score improved by 6 pointsfrom 60 in 2019 to 66 in 2020-21. This positive stride towards achieving the targets is largely driven by exemplary country-wide performance in Goal 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation) and Goal 7(Affordable and Clean Energy), where the composite Goal scores are 83 and 92, respectively. Mizoram, Haryana, and Uttarakhand are the top gainers in 2020-21in terms of improvement in score from 2019, with an increase of 12, 10 and 8 points, respectively.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU