India's Sustainable Development Goals Score improves By 6 Points In 2020-21

The third edition of the SDG India Index and Dashboard 2020-21 was released by NITI Aayog today. Since its inaugural launch in 2018, the index has been comprehensively documenting and ranking the progress made by States and Union Territories towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals or SDG.

The country's overall SDG score improved by 6 pointsfrom 60 in 2019 to 66 in 2020-21. This positive stride towards achieving the targets is largely driven by exemplary country-wide performance in Goal 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation) and Goal 7(Affordable and Clean Energy), where the composite Goal scores are 83 and 92, respectively. Mizoram, Haryana, and Uttarakhand are the top gainers in 2020-21in terms of improvement in score from 2019, with an increase of 12, 10 and 8 points, respectively.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)