India's Daily Covid-19 Cases Record Spike Of Nearly 127000

India's daily new Covid-19 cases continue to rise. A total of 1,26,789 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours. Ten States including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Kerala and Punjab have shown a rise in the COVID daily new cases.

A total of 84.21% of the new cases are reported from these 10 states. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 59,907. It is followed by Chhattisgarh with 10,310 while Karnataka reported 6,976 new cases.

