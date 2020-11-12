Capital Goods stocks edge higher

Capital Goods stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index increasing 179.73 points or 1.15% at 15835.48 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 5%), ABB India Ltd (up 1.87%),NBCC (India) Ltd (up 1.68%),Graphite India Ltd (up 1.23%),Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (up 0.98%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (up 0.93%), Grindwell Norton Ltd (up 0.86%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 0.83%), Havells India Ltd (up 0.82%), and Honeywell Automation India Ltd (up 0.7%).

On the other hand, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (down 0.81%), and V-Guard Industries Ltd (down 0.33%) turned lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 225.84 or 0.52% at 43367.83.

The Nifty 50 index was down 53.4 points or 0.42% at 12695.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 122.25 points or 0.8% at 15405.47.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 38.87 points or 0.74% at 5261.

On BSE,1048 shares were trading in green, 791 were trading in red and 114 were unchanged.

