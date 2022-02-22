Volumes soar at Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd counter

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 71.34 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 58.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.21 lakh shares

Gland Pharma Ltd, Westlife Development Ltd, Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd, Mphasis Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 22 February 2022.

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 71.34 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 58.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.21 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.01% to Rs.2,414.30. Volumes stood at 89226 shares in the last session.

Gland Pharma Ltd clocked volume of 1.18 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 5.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22143 shares. The stock lost 0.36% to Rs.3,236.35. Volumes stood at 9366 shares in the last session.

Westlife Development Ltd registered volume of 30352 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 4.62 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6564 shares. The stock slipped 0.58% to Rs.443.45. Volumes stood at 8022 shares in the last session.

Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd recorded volume of 4.23 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.81 lakh shares. The stock lost 8.17% to Rs.107.90. Volumes stood at 5.67 lakh shares in the last session.

Mphasis Ltd saw volume of 18249 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8818 shares. The stock increased 1.76% to Rs.3,115.45. Volumes stood at 8052 shares in the last session.

