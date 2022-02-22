Volumes soar at Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
Financials stocks edge higher
Volumes spurt at Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd counter
Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd spurts 1.28%, gains for five straight sessions
Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd stays supported
Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd sees good buying
-
Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 71.34 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 58.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.21 lakh shares
Gland Pharma Ltd, Westlife Development Ltd, Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd, Mphasis Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 22 February 2022.
Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 71.34 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 58.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.21 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.01% to Rs.2,414.30. Volumes stood at 89226 shares in the last session.
Gland Pharma Ltd clocked volume of 1.18 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 5.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22143 shares. The stock lost 0.36% to Rs.3,236.35. Volumes stood at 9366 shares in the last session.
Westlife Development Ltd registered volume of 30352 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 4.62 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6564 shares. The stock slipped 0.58% to Rs.443.45. Volumes stood at 8022 shares in the last session.
Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd recorded volume of 4.23 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.81 lakh shares. The stock lost 8.17% to Rs.107.90. Volumes stood at 5.67 lakh shares in the last session.
Mphasis Ltd saw volume of 18249 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8818 shares. The stock increased 1.76% to Rs.3,115.45. Volumes stood at 8052 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU