Indiamart Intermesh allots equity shares aggregating Rs 1070.16 cr under QIP issue

Indiamart Intermesh announced that the Fund Raise Committee of the Board at its meeting held on 22 February 2021 has approved the allotment of equity shares at a price of Rs 8615 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 8605 per equity share which takes into account a discount of 4.97% to the floor price of Rs 9065.61 per equity share aggregating to Rs 1070.16 crore to successful eligible QIBs.
The issue opened on 17 February 2021 and closed on 22 February 2021.
Pursuant to the allotment of equity shares, the paid up equity capital of the company stands increased to Rs 30.36 crore dividend into 3,03,63,728 equity shares of Rs 10 each.
