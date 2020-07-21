Indiamart Intermesh consolidated net profit rises 128.70% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 3.94% to Rs 153.10 crore

Net profit of Indiamart Intermesh rose 128.70% to Rs 74.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 32.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 3.94% to Rs 153.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 147.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

