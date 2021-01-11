Indian Bank down for fifth straight session

Indian Bank is quoting at Rs 86.25, down 0.98% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock gained for a third straight session today in last one year as compared to a 17.14% up 0.69%. in NIFTY and a 26.95% up 92.22% in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Indian Bank is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 86.25, down 0.98% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.67% on the day, quoting at 14443.2. The Sensex is at 49172.61, up 0.8%.Indian Bank has lost around 10.06% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Indian Bank is a constituent, has eased around 3.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1829.95, down 1.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.96 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 40.57 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 12.13 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

