Indian Bank in demand

Indian Bank rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 183.2, up 5.17% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 18161.8. The Sensex is at 60941.73, up 0.03%. Indian Bank has added around 38.84% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Indian Bank is a constituent, has added around 18.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2836.6, down 0.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 137.73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 67.42 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 5.68 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

