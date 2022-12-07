Indian Bank spurts 0.44%, rises for fifth straight session

Indian Bank is quoting at Rs 294.15, up 0.44% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 91.38% in last one year as compared to a 6.31% jump in NIFTY and a 55.05% jump in the Nifty Pharma.

Indian Bank rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 294.15, up 0.44% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.38% on the day, quoting at 18572.3. The Sensex is at 62443.21, down 0.29%. Indian Bank has gained around 9.98% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Indian Bank is a constituent, has gained around 10.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 4204.35, up 0.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.65 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.76 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 8.88 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

