Majesco consolidated net profit rises 3.90% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 20.09% to Rs 311.00 croreNet profit of Majesco rose 3.90% to Rs 8.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 20.09% to Rs 311.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 258.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales311.00258.98 20 OPM %13.0710.43 -PBDT42.3030.83 37 PBT31.4022.36 40 NP8.798.46 4
