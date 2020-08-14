Majesco consolidated net profit rises 3.90% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 20.09% to Rs 311.00 crore

Net profit of Majesco rose 3.90% to Rs 8.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 20.09% to Rs 311.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 258.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.311.00258.9813.0710.4342.3030.8331.4022.368.798.46

