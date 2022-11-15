Indian Bright Steel Company reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Indian Bright Steel Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Chase Bright Steel reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.31 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Bright Brothers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.97 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Bright Brothers standalone net profit declines 15.79% in the June 2022 quarter
Metal stocks tumble after Centre slaps export duty on steel, materials
-
Reported sales nilIndian Bright Steel Company reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2022 and during the previous quarter ended September 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU