Indian Link Chain Manufacturers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 63.16% to Rs 0.07 croreNet loss of Indian Link Chain Manufacturers reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 63.16% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.48 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 40.00% to Rs 0.42 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.070.19 -63 0.420.70 -40 OPM %-257.14-15.79 --80.95-15.71 - PBDT-0.10-0.01 -900 -0.22-0.04 -450 PBT-0.10-0.03 -233 -0.28-0.12 -133 NP-0.070.06 PL 0.48-0.02 LP
