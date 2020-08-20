Indian Overseas Bank reports standalone net profit of Rs 120.69 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Total Operating Income decline 0.80% to Rs 4301.84 crore

Net profit of Indian Overseas Bank reported to Rs 120.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 342.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Total Operating Income declined 0.80% to Rs 4301.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4336.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.4301.844336.3948.4147.23124.63-329.66124.63-329.66120.69-342.08

