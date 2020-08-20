JUST IN
MOIL consolidated net profit declines 97.93% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 45.61% to Rs 152.33 crore

Net profit of MOIL declined 97.93% to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 90.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 45.61% to Rs 152.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 280.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales152.33280.07 -46 OPM %31.7039.55 -PBDT74.01159.55 -54 PBT52.12140.10 -63 NP1.8890.70 -98

Thu, August 20 2020.

