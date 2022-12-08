Indian Overseas Bank spurts 2.29%, gains for third straight session

Indian Overseas Bank is quoting at Rs 24.6, up 2.29% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 13.1% in last one year as compared to a 5.97% jump in NIFTY and a 58.64% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Indian Overseas Bank is up for a third straight session today. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 18562.15. The Sensex is at 62420.01, up 0.01%. Indian Overseas Bank has gained around 12.33% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Indian Overseas Bank is a constituent, has gained around 12.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 4215.25, up 2.56% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 267.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 241.82 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 23.81 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

