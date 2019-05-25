Indian Wood Products Company standalone net profit declines 9.47% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Board of GIC Housing Finance approves increase in borrowing power to Rs 17Kcr
Net profit of Indian Wood Products Company declined 9.47% to Rs 3.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.36% to Rs 50.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 47.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.00% to Rs 17.84 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 17.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 7.01% to Rs 200.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 215.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales50.8147.77 6 200.50215.62 -7 OPM %16.7318.09 -16.3414.82 - PBDT7.107.68 -8 28.9327.19 6 PBT6.056.70 -10 25.6324.41 5 NP3.924.33 -9 17.8417.32 3

First Published: Sat, May 25 2019. 12:49 IST

