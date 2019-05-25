Indian Wood Products Company standalone net profit declines 9.47% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Indian Energy Exchange standalone net profit rises 20.35% in the March 2019 quarter
Indian Hume Pipe Company standalone net profit declines 27.66% in the December 2018 quarter
Indian Extraction reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Indian Wood Products Company standalone net profit rises 28.65% in the December 2018 quarter
Indian Acrylics standalone net profit rises 81.78% in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 6.36% to Rs 50.81 croreNet profit of Indian Wood Products Company declined 9.47% to Rs 3.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.36% to Rs 50.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 47.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 3.00% to Rs 17.84 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 17.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 7.01% to Rs 200.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 215.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales50.8147.77 6 200.50215.62 -7 OPM %16.7318.09 -16.3414.82 - PBDT7.107.68 -8 28.9327.19 6 PBT6.056.70 -10 25.6324.41 5 NP3.924.33 -9 17.8417.32 3
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU