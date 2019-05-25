Indian Wood Products Company standalone net profit declines 9.47% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 6.36% to Rs 50.81 crore

Net profit of declined 9.47% to Rs 3.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.36% to Rs 50.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 47.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.00% to Rs 17.84 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 17.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 7.01% to Rs 200.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 215.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

50.8147.77200.50215.6216.7318.0916.3414.827.107.6828.9327.196.056.7025.6324.413.924.3317.8417.32

