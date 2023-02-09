Lux Industries consolidated net profit declines 82.15% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 31.11% to Rs 455.77 crore

Net profit of Lux Industries declined 82.15% to Rs 18.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 101.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 31.11% to Rs 455.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 661.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.455.77661.587.1321.4028.74141.5423.96136.7718.08101.30

