Lux Industries consolidated net profit declines 82.15% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 31.11% to Rs 455.77 crore

Net profit of Lux Industries declined 82.15% to Rs 18.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 101.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 31.11% to Rs 455.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 661.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales455.77661.58 -31 OPM %7.1321.40 -PBDT28.74141.54 -80 PBT23.96136.77 -82 NP18.08101.30 -82

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 16:47 IST

