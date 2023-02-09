Lux Industries consolidated net profit declines 82.15% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Lux Industries consolidated net profit declines 58.17% in the September 2022 quarter
Lux Inds CFO Saurabh Bhudolia resigns
Supreme Industries consolidated net profit declines 14.52% in the December 2022 quarter
Ramco Industries consolidated net profit declines 97.75% in the December 2022 quarter
Century Textiles & Industries consolidated net profit declines 38.37% in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 31.11% to Rs 455.77 croreNet profit of Lux Industries declined 82.15% to Rs 18.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 101.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 31.11% to Rs 455.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 661.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales455.77661.58 -31 OPM %7.1321.40 -PBDT28.74141.54 -80 PBT23.96136.77 -82 NP18.08101.30 -82
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU