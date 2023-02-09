Rites consolidated net profit rises 1.03% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Rites consolidated net profit declines 21.63% in the September 2022 quarter
RITES gains after JV firm bags order worth Rs 361 crore
Volumes soar at Rites Ltd counter
RITES soars on bagging order worth Rs 499 crore from Bangalore Metro
Power Mech Projects gains after JV bags contract worth Rs 499 crore
-
Sales decline 12.62% to Rs 677.34 croreNet profit of Rites rose 1.03% to Rs 140.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 138.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 12.62% to Rs 677.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 775.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales677.34775.20 -13 OPM %28.5125.21 -PBDT217.91209.06 4 PBT199.39194.49 3 NP140.09138.66 1
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU