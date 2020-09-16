Indowind Energy consolidated net profit declines 22.22% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 43.48% to Rs 3.51 crore

Net profit of Indowind Energy declined 22.22% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 43.48% to Rs 3.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.3.516.21116.5267.792.792.940.580.430.210.27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)