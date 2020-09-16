JUST IN
Indowind Energy consolidated net profit declines 22.22% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 43.48% to Rs 3.51 crore

Net profit of Indowind Energy declined 22.22% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 43.48% to Rs 3.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3.516.21 -43 OPM %116.5267.79 -PBDT2.792.94 -5 PBT0.580.43 35 NP0.210.27 -22

Wed, September 16 2020. 12:54 IST

