Indraprastha Gas Q3 PAT spurts 28% to Rs 382 cr

On a consolidated basis, Indraprastha Gas' net profit jumped 28.4% to Rs 381.83 crore on 13.1% fall in net sales at Rs 1446.16 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

Profit before tax (PBT) soared 26.2% to Rs 495.50 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019. Tax expense for the quarter rose 28.2% to Rs 108.95 crore as against Rs 84.98 crore in Q3 December 2019. The Q3 result was declared after market hours yesterday, 10 February 2021.

Shares of Indraprastha Gas rose 0.64% to Rs 560.30. Indraprastha Gas is a natural gas distribution company. It supplies natural gas as cooking and vehicular fuel.

