Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 13.76% to Rs 45.45 croreNet loss of Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 12.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 13.76% to Rs 45.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 52.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 96.11% to Rs 0.46 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 26.76% to Rs 214.28 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 292.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales45.4552.70 -14 214.28292.58 -27 OPM %9.5314.23 -8.589.03 - PBDT4.2310.73 -61 9.3619.74 -53 PBT2.7311.79 -77 3.2513.59 -76 NP-0.0212.79 PL 0.4611.83 -96
