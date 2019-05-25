Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Sales decline 13.76% to Rs 45.45 crore

Net loss of Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 12.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 13.76% to Rs 45.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 52.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 96.11% to Rs 0.46 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 26.76% to Rs 214.28 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 292.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales45.4552.70 -14 214.28292.58 -27 OPM %9.5314.23 -8.589.03 - PBDT4.2310.73 -61 9.3619.74 -53 PBT2.7311.79 -77 3.2513.59 -76 NP-0.0212.79 PL 0.4611.83 -96

