IndusInd Bank consolidated net profit rises 57.43% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
IndusInd Bank Ltd Spurts 2.59%, S&P BSE BANKEX index Rises 1.52%
IndusInd Bank Ltd up for third straight session
IndusInd Bank standalone net profit rises 55.42% in the March 2022 quarter
IndusInd Bank consolidated net profit rises 51.22% in the March 2022 quarter
IndusInd Bank, Vedanta, Tata Steel to be watched
-
Total Operating Income rise 13.83% to Rs 8708.03 croreNet profit of IndusInd Bank rose 57.43% to Rs 1805.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1146.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 13.83% to Rs 8708.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7650.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income8708.037650.36 14 OPM %55.1047.92 -PBDT2403.311515.38 59 PBT2403.311515.38 59 NP1805.281146.73 57
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU