IndusInd Bank consolidated net profit rises 57.43% in the September 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 13.83% to Rs 8708.03 crore

Net profit of IndusInd Bank rose 57.43% to Rs 1805.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1146.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 13.83% to Rs 8708.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7650.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

