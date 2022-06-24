Auto stocks rise

Auto stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Auto index increasing 383.18 points or 1.48% at 26295.87 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 3.13%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 3.1%),Eicher Motors Ltd (up 2.56%),Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 2.37%),Minda Industries Ltd (up 2.1%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 1.5%), MRF Ltd (up 1.48%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 1.37%), Escorts Ltd (up 1.36%), and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 1.23%).

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 501.47 or 0.96% at 52767.19.

The Nifty 50 index was up 126.05 points or 0.81% at 15682.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 266.61 points or 1.1% at 24402.94.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 69.44 points or 0.92% at 7618.98.

On BSE,2157 shares were trading in green, 552 were trading in red and 103 were unchanged.

