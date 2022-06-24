Nazara Technologies Ltd Slips 43.02%

Nazara Technologies Ltd has added 0.62% over last one month compared to 0.51% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 1.97% drop in the SENSEX

Nazara Technologies Ltd fell 43.02% today to trade at Rs 595.4. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 0.27% to quote at 28239.45. The index is up 0.51 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Brightcom Group Ltd decreased 4.88% and Coforge Ltd lost 2.14% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went down 5.48 % over last one year compared to the 0.01% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Nazara Technologies Ltd has added 0.62% over last one month compared to 0.51% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 1.97% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 23992 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 21142 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1677.2 on 11 Oct 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 484 on 22 Jun 2022.

