Utilties shares gain

Utilties stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 47.81 points or 1.31% at 3710.71 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 5.87%), NLC India Ltd (up 3.36%),Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 3.3%),JSW Energy Ltd (up 2.32%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.82%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Adani Power Ltd (up 1.68%), NHPC Ltd (up 1.4%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.25%), PTC India Ltd (up 1.21%), and SJVN Ltd (up 1.07%).

On the other hand, Rattanindia Power Ltd (down 1.89%), Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (down 0.91%), and Reliance Power Ltd (down 0.34%) moved lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 209.75 or 0.35% at 60401.99.

The Nifty 50 index was down 53.05 points or 0.29% at 18000.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 266.41 points or 0.91% at 29448.83.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 60.24 points or 0.69% at 8793.5.

On BSE,2022 shares were trading in green, 886 were trading in red and 98 were unchanged.

