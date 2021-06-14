Bajaj Finance Ltd in demand

Bajaj Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 6183.95, up 1.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 162.99% in last one year as compared to a 60.37% spurt in NIFTY and a 67.88% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Bajaj Finance Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 6183.95, up 1.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 15738.4. The Sensex is at 52311.7, down 0.31%. Bajaj Finance Ltd has risen around 13.88% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finance Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16639.4, down 0.94% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19.52 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 23.39 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 6205.15, up 1.25% on the day. Bajaj Finance Ltd is up 162.99% in last one year as compared to a 60.37% spurt in NIFTY and a 67.88% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 93.37 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)