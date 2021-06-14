Transformers and Rectifiers gains on bagging order from GETCO

-
ALSO READ
Transformers and Rectifiers hits the roof after Power Grid order
POWERGRID Ajmer Phagi Transmission successfully commissions projects
Transformers & Rectifiers India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.56 crore in the March 2021 quarter
Power Grid Corporation of India announces appointment of nominee director
India Grid Trust to acquire NER-II Transmission from Sterlite Power
-
Transformers and Rectifiers (India) rose 2.28% to Rs 29.20 after the company said it bagged an order worth Rs 63 crore from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation (GETCO).
The company said that the orders fall under the normal course of business. It neither has any interest in these entities that awarded the orders nor fall within related party transactions.
With this order, the company's order book as on date (14 June 2021) stands at around Rs 966 crore.
Transformers & Rectifiers India is engaged in a manufacturer of power, furnace and rectifier transformers.
The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 6.56 crore in Q4 FY21 as against a net loss of Rs 2.12 crore in Q4 FY20. Net sales increased by 73.97% YoY to Rs 283.78 crore during the quarter.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU