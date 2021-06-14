Transformers and Rectifiers gains on bagging order from GETCO

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) rose 2.28% to Rs 29.20 after the company said it bagged an order worth Rs 63 crore from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation (GETCO).

The company said that the orders fall under the normal course of business. It neither has any interest in these entities that awarded the orders nor fall within related party transactions.

With this order, the company's order book as on date (14 June 2021) stands at around Rs 966 crore.

Transformers & Rectifiers India is engaged in a manufacturer of power, furnace and rectifier transformers.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 6.56 crore in Q4 FY21 as against a net loss of Rs 2.12 crore in Q4 FY20. Net sales increased by 73.97% YoY to Rs 283.78 crore during the quarter.

