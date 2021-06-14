Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd is quoting at Rs 244.3, down 0.14% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 167.29% in last one year as compared to a 60.25% rally in NIFTY and a 66.19% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 244.3, down 0.14% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 15726.05. The Sensex is at 52459.92, down 0.03%.Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd has gained around 1.71% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 7.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10765.5, down 0.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 68.7 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 217.21 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 143.91 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

