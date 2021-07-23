AU Small Finance Bank Ltd eases for fifth straight session

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1154.2, down 0.03% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 45.86% in last one year as compared to a 41.85% rally in NIFTY and a 54.09% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1154.2, down 0.03% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 15879.45. The Sensex is at 53057.48, up 0.42%.AU Small Finance Bank Ltd has gained around 14.26% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.27% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34677.3, up 0.7% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.64 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.68 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 30.87 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

