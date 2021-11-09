Cadila Health receives govt order to supply 1 cr doses of ZyCoV-D

-
ALSO READ
Shilpa Medicare ties up with Cadila Healthcare for production of ZyCoV-D vaccine
Zydus Cadila seeks DCGI's Emergency Use Authorization for ZyCoV-D
Cadila Healthcare applies to DCGI for EUA to launch ZyCoV-D vaccine
Cadila Healthcare seeks nod to undertake trials for antibodies cocktail
Glenmark to market Ryaltris in 13 countries across EU and UK
-
The drug maker said it has received an order to supply one crore doses of ZyCoV-D, the world's first plasmid DNA Covid vaccine, to the Government of India.Cadila Healthcare will supply one crore doses of ZyCoV-D to the Government of India at Rs 265 per dose and the needle-free applicator being offered at Rs 93 per dose, excluding GST. The pricing has been decided in consultation with the Government of India.
ZyCoV-D is the first DNA plasmid vaccine in the world for human use, developed indigenously by the company against the Covid-19 virus. It is also the first COVID-19 vaccine which is needle-free and administered using 'The PharmaJet', a needle free applicator to ensure painless intradermal vaccine delivery, which also leads to a significant reduction in any kind of major side effects.
ZyCoV-D has shown good stability at temperatures of around 25 degrees for atleast three months. The thermostability of the vaccine will help in easy transportation and storage of the vaccine without any problems of fluctuations in temperature. For prolonged use, a temperature of 2-8 degrees is sufficient. Also being a DNA plasmid vaccine, ZyCoV-D doesn't have any problem associated with vector based immunity. The DNA Plasmid platform allows generating new construct quickly to deal with mutations in the virus, the drug maker said in a statement.
Speaking on the development, managing director of the company, Dr. Sharvil Patel said, "We are happy to support the Government's vaccination programme with ZyCoV-D. The needle-free application of the vaccination, we hope, will motivate many more to vaccinate and safeguard themselves from COVID-19, especially children and young adults in the age group of 12 to 18 years."
On a consolidated basis, Cadila Healthcare's net profit surged 534.20% to Rs 3002.30 crore on 2.38% increase in net sales to Rs 3687 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.
Cadila Healthcare is an innovative, global pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.
Shares of Cadila Healthcare were up 0.48% to Rs 496.95.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU