Cadila Health receives govt order to supply 1 cr doses of ZyCoV-D

The drug maker said it has received an order to supply one crore doses of ZyCoV-D, the world's first plasmid DNA Covid vaccine, to the Government of India.

Cadila Healthcare will supply one crore doses of ZyCoV-D to the Government of India at Rs 265 per dose and the needle-free applicator being offered at Rs 93 per dose, excluding GST. The pricing has been decided in consultation with the Government of India.

ZyCoV-D is the first DNA plasmid vaccine in the world for human use, developed indigenously by the company against the Covid-19 virus. It is also the first COVID-19 vaccine which is needle-free and administered using 'The PharmaJet', a needle free applicator to ensure painless intradermal vaccine delivery, which also leads to a significant reduction in any kind of major side effects.

ZyCoV-D has shown good stability at temperatures of around 25 degrees for atleast three months. The thermostability of the vaccine will help in easy transportation and storage of the vaccine without any problems of fluctuations in temperature. For prolonged use, a temperature of 2-8 degrees is sufficient. Also being a DNA plasmid vaccine, ZyCoV-D doesn't have any problem associated with vector based immunity. The DNA Plasmid platform allows generating new construct quickly to deal with mutations in the virus, the drug maker said in a statement.

Speaking on the development, managing director of the company, Dr. Sharvil Patel said, "We are happy to support the Government's vaccination programme with ZyCoV-D. The needle-free application of the vaccination, we hope, will motivate many more to vaccinate and safeguard themselves from COVID-19, especially children and young adults in the age group of 12 to 18 years."

On a consolidated basis, Cadila Healthcare's net profit surged 534.20% to Rs 3002.30 crore on 2.38% increase in net sales to Rs 3687 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

Cadila Healthcare is an innovative, global pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare were up 0.48% to Rs 496.95.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)