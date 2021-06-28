Capital Goods shares fall

Capital Goods stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index falling 113.3 points or 0.49% at 22970.93 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 3.06%), Thermax Ltd (down 1.59%),Timken India Ltd (down 1.35%),Honeywell Automation India Ltd (down 1.17%),Graphite India Ltd (down 1.08%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were SKF India Ltd (down 1.02%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (down 0.68%), Bharat Electronics Ltd (down 0.63%), Bharat Forge Ltd (down 0.3%), and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (down 0.25%).

On the other hand, Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (up 4.01%), Finolex Cables Ltd (up 2.26%), and Carborundum Universal Ltd (up 1.67%) moved up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 155.43 or 0.29% at 52769.61.

The Nifty 50 index was down 33.95 points or 0.21% at 15826.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 120.18 points or 0.48% at 25116.41.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 45.31 points or 0.58% at 7839.7.

On BSE,1847 shares were trading in green, 1361 were trading in red and 167 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)