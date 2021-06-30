Information Technology shares gain

Information Technology stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index rising 220.3 points or 0.74% at 30095.42 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Sasken Technologies Ltd (up 6.67%), Brightcom Group Ltd (up 4.99%),Tata Elxsi Ltd (up 4.88%),NELCO Ltd (up 3.54%),Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (up 3.51%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd (up 3.45%), Datamatics Global Services Ltd (up 3.17%), KPIT Technologies Ltd (up 2.97%), Birlasoft Ltd (up 2.9%), and Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (up 2.65%).

On the other hand, Firstsource Solutions Ltd (down 0.98%), 3i Infotech Ltd (down 0.6%), and Majesco Ltd (down 0.59%) moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 129.29 or 0.25% at 52678.95.

The Nifty 50 index was up 41.25 points or 0.26% at 15789.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 157.09 points or 0.63% at 25249.78.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 36 points or 0.46% at 7857.55.

On BSE,1750 shares were trading in green, 869 were trading in red and 99 were unchanged.

