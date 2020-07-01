JUST IN
Inertia Steel reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 400.00% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net profit of Inertia Steel remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 400.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2020 and during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 325.00% to Rs 0.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.050.01 400 0.170.04 325 OPM %20.00100.00 -00 - PBDT0.010.01 0 00 0 PBT0.010.01 0 00 0 NP0.010.01 0 00 0

First Published: Wed, July 01 2020. 16:21 IST

