Inertia Steel reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 400.00% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net profit of Inertia Steel remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 400.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2020 and during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 325.00% to Rs 0.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

