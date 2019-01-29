Info Edge (India) standalone net profit rises 39.29% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 23.73% to Rs 281.06 croreNet profit of Info Edge (India) rose 39.29% to Rs 74.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 53.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 23.73% to Rs 281.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 227.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales281.06227.16 24 OPM %29.6334.71 -PBDT112.87100.81 12 PBT107.8895.56 13 NP74.3153.35 39
