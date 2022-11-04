InfoBeans Technologies consolidated net profit declines 12.26% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 76.00% to Rs 99.46 croreNet profit of InfoBeans Technologies declined 12.26% to Rs 10.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 76.00% to Rs 99.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 56.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales99.4656.51 76 OPM %20.5614.40 -PBDT20.7315.80 31 PBT13.2611.84 12 NP10.2311.66 -12
