InfoBeans Technologies consolidated net profit declines 12.26% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 76.00% to Rs 99.46 crore

Net profit of InfoBeans Technologies declined 12.26% to Rs 10.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 76.00% to Rs 99.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 56.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.99.4656.5120.5614.4020.7315.8013.2611.8410.2311.66

