Information Technology shares edge higher

Information Technology stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index rising 380.26 points or 1.24% at 31114.13 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Tanla Platforms Ltd (up 7.76%), Ramco Systems Ltd (up 6.43%),Vakrangee Ltd (up 4.71%),Cressanda Solutions Ltd (up 4.62%),D-Link India Ltd (up 3.69%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tech Mahindra Ltd (up 3.39%), Mastek Ltd (up 3.32%), Accelya Solutions India Ltd (up 3.28%), DigiSpice Technologies Ltd (up 2.82%), and 3i Infotech Ltd (up 2.8%).

On the other hand, Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd (down 4.96%), R Systems International Ltd (down 0.94%), and ASM Technologies Ltd (down 0.28%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 364.21 or 0.59% at 61639.3.

The Nifty 50 index was up 115.8 points or 0.64% at 18131.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 167.57 points or 0.6% at 28029.43.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 50.44 points or 0.57% at 8864.91.

On BSE,1914 shares were trading in green, 869 were trading in red and 120 were unchanged.

