Information Technology shares edge lower

Information Technology stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 454.63 points or 1.65% at 27088.38 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Aurionpro Solutions Ltd (down 6.25%), Subex Ltd (down 5.68%),Brightcom Group Ltd (down 4.95%),Mphasis Ltd (down 4.17%),Indiamart Intermesh Ltd (down 4.13%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were NELCO Ltd (down 3.96%), Wipro Ltd (down 3.66%), Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd (down 3.5%), Tata Elxsi Ltd (down 3.35%), and 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (down 3.26%).

On the other hand, Coforge Ltd (up 4.95%), R Systems International Ltd (up 4.17%), and Intellect Design Arena Ltd (up 3.1%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 84.78 or 0.16% at 51411.01.

The Nifty 50 index was down 51.1 points or 0.33% at 15309.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 173.58 points or 0.71% at 24173.38.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 41.58 points or 0.55% at 7512.51.

On BSE,934 shares were trading in green, 2335 were trading in red and 85 were unchanged.

