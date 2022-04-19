Information Technology shares fall

Information Technology stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 326.64 points or 0.99% at 32626.14 at 13:52 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (down 4.97%), Mindtree Ltd (down 4.46%),Zensar Technologies Ltd (down 3.28%),NIIT Ltd (down 3.24%),Mastek Ltd (down 2.93%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Intellect Design Arena Ltd (down 2.91%), Expleo Solutions Ltd (down 2.79%), Aurum Proptech Ltd (down 2.37%), Infosys Ltd (down 1.63%), and HCL Technologies Ltd (down 1.54%).

On the other hand, Aurionpro Solutions Ltd (up 7.26%), eClerx Services Ltd (up 4.38%), and Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd (up 3.49%) moved up.

At 13:52 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 204.5 or 0.36% at 57371.24.

The Nifty 50 index was up 78.65 points or 0.46% at 17252.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 249.64 points or 0.85% at 29473.45.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 70.98 points or 0.82% at 8746.48.

On BSE,2145 shares were trading in green, 1199 were trading in red and 125 were unchanged.

