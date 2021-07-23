Information Technology shares gain

Information Technology stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index rising 118.86 points or 0.39% at 30601.93 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Mphasis Ltd (up 10.24%), Intellect Design Arena Ltd (up 5.46%),Route Mobile Ltd (up 5.1%),Brightcom Group Ltd (up 4.94%),Persistent Systems Ltd (up 4.12%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (up 3.8%), KPIT Technologies Ltd (up 3.63%), Tanla Platforms Ltd (up 3.25%), Aptech Ltd (up 2.9%), and Indiamart Intermesh Ltd (up 1.69%).

On the other hand, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (down 5%), Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd (down 3.75%), and Datamatics Global Services Ltd (down 3.23%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 70.13 or 0.13% at 52767.08.

The Nifty 50 index was down 21.3 points or 0.13% at 15802.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 44.63 points or 0.17% at 26442.41.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 21.43 points or 0.27% at 8088.28.

On BSE,1480 shares were trading in green, 1184 were trading in red and 81 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)