Information Technology stocks rise

Information Technology stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index increasing 381.41 points or 1.62% at 23984.08 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Birlasoft Ltd (up 8.76%), Ramco Systems Ltd (up 6.18%),NIIT Ltd (up 5.18%),Brightcom Group Ltd (up 5%),Zensar Technologies Ltd (up 4.88%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were 3i Infotech Ltd (up 4.82%), Firstsource Solutions Ltd (up 4.7%), Datamatics Global Services Ltd (up 4.4%), Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (up 4.39%), and Sasken Technologies Ltd (up 4.39%).

On the other hand, Majesco Ltd (down 98.76%), Tanla Platforms Ltd (down 4.99%), and Indiamart Intermesh Ltd (down 0.44%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 188.77 or 0.41% at 46195.46.

The Nifty 50 index was up 42.95 points or 0.32% at 13509.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 266.19 points or 1.56% at 17383.85.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 71.89 points or 1.26% at 5782.86.

On BSE,1569 shares were trading in green, 497 were trading in red and 65 were unchanged.

