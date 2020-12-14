Information Technology shares ease

Information Technology stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 109.11 points or 0.48% at 22557.55 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Tanla Platforms Ltd (down 4.99%), Zensar Technologies Ltd (down 3.75%),Brightcom Group Ltd (down 2.4%),TVS Electronics Ltd (down 2.21%),Hind Rectifiers Ltd (down 1.76%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Persistent Systems Ltd (down 1.54%), Wipro Ltd (down 1.53%), Mastek Ltd (down 1.01%), Tech Mahindra Ltd (down 1%), and Majesco Ltd (down 0.91%).

On the other hand, Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd (up 7.96%), Ramco Systems Ltd (up 7.22%), and Cyient Ltd (up 5.34%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 73.31 or 0.16% at 46172.32.

The Nifty 50 index was up 20.4 points or 0.15% at 13534.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 130.69 points or 0.74% at 17683.27.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 32.83 points or 0.56% at 5874.95.

On BSE,1808 shares were trading in green, 1084 were trading in red and 179 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)