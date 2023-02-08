Information Technology stocks rise

Information Technology stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index increasing 344.09 points or 1.14% at 30460.95 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (up 9.94%), ASM Technologies Ltd (up 5.21%),Cyient Ltd (up 4.36%),Coforge Ltd (up 2.68%),Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (up 2.39%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were eMudhra Ltd (up 1.76%), Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (up 1.65%), Accelya Solutions India Ltd (up 1.49%), Mphasis Ltd (up 1.25%), and Allied Digital Services Ltd (up 1.23%).

On the other hand, Cressanda Solutions Ltd (down 4.82%), Brightcom Group Ltd (down 1.12%), and Intellect Design Arena Ltd (down 1.1%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 394.66 or 0.65% at 60680.7.

The Nifty 50 index was up 117.9 points or 0.67% at 17839.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 55.72 points or 0.2% at 28012.46.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 2.36 points or 0.03% at 8816.15.

On BSE,1754 shares were trading in green, 1134 were trading in red and 146 were unchanged.

