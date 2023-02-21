Axis Bank Ltd down for fifth straight session

Axis Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 840.8, down 0.7% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 7.91% in last one year as compared to a 4.45% rally in NIFTY and a 8.82% spurt in the index.

Axis Bank Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 840.8, down 0.7% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.05% on the day, quoting at 17853.05. The Sensex is at 60735.53, up 0.07%.Axis Bank Ltd has lost around 9.85% in last one month.Meanwhile, index of which Axis Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40701.7, down 0.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 67.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 96.79 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 13.41 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

