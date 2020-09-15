Informed Technologies India consolidated net profit rises 9700.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 14.58% to Rs 0.55 crore

Net profit of Informed Technologies India rose 9700.00% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 14.58% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.550.480-62.501.260.111.190.050.980.01

