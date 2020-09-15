Informed Technologies India consolidated net profit rises 9700.00% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 14.58% to Rs 0.55 croreNet profit of Informed Technologies India rose 9700.00% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 14.58% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.550.48 15 OPM %0-62.50 -PBDT1.260.11 1045 PBT1.190.05 2280 NP0.980.01 9700
