Infosys allots 89,149 equity shares under ESOP

Infosys has allotted 89,149 equity shares under the 2015 Stock Incentive Compensation Plan to the eligible employees of the Company on August 7, 2020, pursuant to the exercise of Restricted Stock Units under ADR Issue.

Consequently, on August 7, 2020, the Issued and Subscribed Share Capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 21,296,927,660/- divided into 4,259,385,532 Equity Shares of Rs 5 each.

First Published: Mon, August 10 2020. 19:48 IST

