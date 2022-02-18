Infosys joins Guidewire PartnerConnect as Consulting Alliance member

Guidewire announced that that Infosys has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Consulting alliance member at the Select level for the Americas.

With over four decades of experience in navigating enterprises in over 50 countries through their digital journey, Infosys has proven consulting and implementation expertise in Guidewire's suite of products.

Leveraging its deep P&C insurance experience and innovation platforms, Infosys accelerates implementation cycles and time to value. The company's Guidewire practice provides cloud and system integration services for Guidewire InsuranceSuite products, factoring in the complexities of seamless syncing with other digital portals, and third-party applications.

Infosys intends to continue the expansion of its Guidewire Center of Excellence, which includes insurance domain experts and Guidewire-certified professionals, through investment in training and certification.

